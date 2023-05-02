Mizuho Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $255.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

ADP stock opened at $221.12 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

