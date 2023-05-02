Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

