NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

