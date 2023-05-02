New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

BJRI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 123.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

