Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

