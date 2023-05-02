NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

