Oakview Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 4.5% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

