Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 180,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Orange Stock Down 0.2 %

Orange Increases Dividend

ORAN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Orange’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

