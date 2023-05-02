Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $183.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,499.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

