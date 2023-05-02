Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 332.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,270 shares of company stock worth $800,096. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 628.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,363.94%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

