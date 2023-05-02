Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $121.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

