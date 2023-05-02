Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,297 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

