Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,112,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

