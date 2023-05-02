Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

