Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.