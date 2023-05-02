Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 2,240.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

