Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.