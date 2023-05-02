Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 306.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,582,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 994,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after buying an additional 200,857 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

