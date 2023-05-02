Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,659 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

