Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.8 %

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.