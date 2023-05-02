Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.4 %

VVV stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

