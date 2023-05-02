Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 408,855 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

