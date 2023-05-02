Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lifted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $392.23 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $267.35 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

