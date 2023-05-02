Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 5,020.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Samsara Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,509.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,509.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,181,251 shares of company stock valued at $97,514,602. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

