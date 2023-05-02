Parallel Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in ENI by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ENI by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

