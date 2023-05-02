Parallel Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Further Reading

