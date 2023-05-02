Parallel Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SEA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 2,036.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SEA by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 141,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile



Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

