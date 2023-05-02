Parallel Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

CMA stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

