Parallel Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 421,512 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.