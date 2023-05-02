Parallel Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

