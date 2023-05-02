Parallel Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $4,439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

