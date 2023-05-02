Parallel Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

NYSE UHS opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

