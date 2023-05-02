Parallel Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 316,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 192,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

