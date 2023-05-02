Parallel Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

CHKP stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

