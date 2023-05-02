Parallel Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Recommended Stories

