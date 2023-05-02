Parallel Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MNA opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.16.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.