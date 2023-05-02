Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 379,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,742 shares of company stock worth $246,478 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.