Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6,554.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

