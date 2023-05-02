Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,318 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 218,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

