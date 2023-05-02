Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MOH opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $307.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

