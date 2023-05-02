Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

