Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,233.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,059.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

