Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

