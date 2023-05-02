Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

