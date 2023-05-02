Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

