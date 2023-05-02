Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 18,049 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

