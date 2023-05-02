Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WF. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

