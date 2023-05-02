Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

NYSE:RDY opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

