Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

