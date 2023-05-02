Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after acquiring an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,129,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

